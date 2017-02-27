Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 27

Sheriff's Office: Wanted man also in possession of drugs

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on February 27, 2017 2:58 PM

Winter

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted man Sunday during a traffic stop near a local hotel, according to a press release.

Harold Patrick Winter Jr., 27, of 247 Daw Pate Road, was wanted for probation violation. The sheriff's office got a tip he was staying in local hotels and deputies were patrolling the area near the Quality Inn, the release said.

A deputy spotted Winter driving into the Quality Inn parking lot, and stopped the car.

As deputies were verifying information on Winter, Sgt. Doug Honeycutt used K-9 Ory to sniff out anything inside the vehicle.

Ory alerted deputies something was in the vehicle, and a search revealed methamphetamine inside the car and marijuana in a backpack.

A polie report said Winter was in possession of 6.8 grams of marijuana and four grams of methamphetamine.

Winter is charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and probation violation.

He was put in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $261,000 secured bond.