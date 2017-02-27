Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 27

Woman charged with crack posession

By Ethan Smith

February 27, 2017

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team arrested a woman for possession of crack cocaine Friday, according to a press release.

Crystal Gale Hall, 36, of 120 Neuse Bend Road, Smithfield, is charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The release said deputies were patrolling near Genoa Road and stopped a car for a regulatory violation.

Deputies discovered during the stop Hall had a small amount of crack cocaine and several items of drug paraphernalia in her possession, the release said.

She was given a $2,500 bond on the charges.