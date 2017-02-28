Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 28

Gray Family Farms earns Outstanding Producer award

By Steve Herring

Published in News on February 28, 2017 10:10 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/STEVE HERRING Gray Family Farms of the New Hope community Monday night was presented the Wayne County Livestock Development Association's Outstanding Producer of the Year Award. Seated are Bud and Joanne Gray, and standing are their sons, Donald and Dwight. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/STEVE HERRING The A.J. and Suzy Linton family of the Grantham community Monday night is presented the Wayne County Livestock Development Association's Service Award. Seated are Suzy and A.J. Linton and standing from left are their children Gideon, Marisa, Alec and Isaac.

Gray Family Farms of the New Hope community Monday night was presented the Wayne County Livestock Development Association's Outstanding Producer of the Year Award.

Owners Roland "Bud" Gray and his sons, Dwight and Donald, were recognized for their contributions to the association and the county's livestock industry.

They operate 29 finishing floors, four turkey houses and 120 beef cows.

In addition to their livestock operations, Dwight and Donald Gray farm approximately 3,000 acres of land and produce tobacco, peanuts, corn, wheat, soybeans and hay.

The A.J. and Suzy Linton family of the Grantham community was presented the association's Service Award in recognition of 14 years of service to the Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair and livestock programs.

A certificate of appreciation was presented to Dwight and Martha Wynn for their work for the association and the fair that is owned and operated by the association.

The awards were presented during the association's 69th annual meeting attended by more than 200 people at Lane Tree Golf Club during which the association also presented scholarships to five high school seniors, elected new officers elected and presented updates on its finances and the fair.

Gray grew up in a farming family and started farming at an early age, said Extension agent Stefani Garbacik, who presented the award.

He graduated from New Hope High School in 1958, having begun row cropping as a teenager. Gray later became an independent farrow-to-finish hog farming operation until his father retired.

While continuing to produce row crops, Gray built two finishing houses and contracted as a grower with Goldsboro Milling Co. His two sons joined the operation in 1996.

"His two sons are not the only ones involved in the family farming operation, his daughters-in-law and grandchildren are also very active," Ms. Garbacik said. "Bud's dedication and work ethic are what have led his family to continue in the ag industry."

His wife, Joanne, is also involved in the farming operation. Gray is a charter member of New Hope Volunteer Fire Department and served as chief for 37 years. He remains an active board member.

He served for two years as president of the Wayne County Firemen's Association and has received the G. Edgar Summerlin Award for firefighter of the year for the county.

Gray served for eight years on the Wayne County Board of Commissioners where his influence began the initial discussions for a new agricultural center for the county.

He continues to serve a church clerk for Park East Church of God, a position he has held for more than 35 years.

Gray and his wife have two sons, two daughters-in-law, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A.J. and Suzy Linton and their children, Marisa, Alec, Isaac and Gideon were presented the association's Service Award.

"Some of the greatest gifts you can give someone are yourself and your time," Ms. Garbacik said. "A.J. and Suzy Linton have given these gifts for almost 14 years to the Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair and livestock programs. What began as two parents getting their kids in showing goats expanded to so much more. The couple is always willing to lend a helping hand wherever they can while still helping their own children prepare for the show.

"Their willingness to give of themselves and time to Wayne County livestock comes from their strong belief that these events matter and impact youth in a way that teaches them life skills. Over the years, they have seen firsthand the positive influence the program has had on their own children and recognize the importance of keeping the program viable and available to all youth."

The Lintons met in church as teenagers and have been married for 29 years. Linton is the environmental and landscape operations director at Murphy Family Ventures. He grew up in the Seven Springs area and is a graduate of Wesleyan College with degrees in criminal justice and psychology.

Linton has been a police officer in Clayton. He is a leader of the Wayne County Shooting Sports Club, an usher at his church and is an assistant coach for his son's soccer team. He is a veteran of the Coast Guard.

Mrs. Linton grew up in the Grantham community and graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a degree in nursing. She has worked as a nurse and has taught nursing at Barton College and Wilson Community College.

Mrs. Linton is the leader of the WHEP 4-H Club and was recently honored as Wayne County 4-H Volunteer of the Year.