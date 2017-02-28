Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 28

Raecher and Ferrell chosen for high Sudan Temple rank

By From staff reports

February 28, 2017

NEW BERN -- George Raecher of Goldsboro was re-elected to a fourth term as the recorder for Sudan Shriners, and Tom Ferrell of Mount Olive was appointed captain of the guard Jan. 28 at the annual business meeting and election of Sudan Temple officers.

Recorder is the title given to the noble who serves as the operations officer for the Sudan Temple. He is one of seven elected officers on the board of directors.

In addition, Raecher was appointed as the director of public relations and the editor of the Sudan "Red Fez" magazine.

He serves on the board of directors for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas and the South Atlantic Shrine Association.

Ferrell was appointed by newly elected Sudan Potentate Stacey Pugh.

The term captain of the guard is a ceremonial term given to one of six appointed members of the board of directors for Sudan Shrines.

Ferrell is a member of the Wayne Shrine Club.

He is president/general manager of a third-generation family business, E.T. Ferrell & Son Plumbing & Heating Co. in Mount Olive. The company was founded by his grandfather in 1935.

The 100th Sudan anniversary weekend activities included the cutting of the 100th anniversary birthday cake on Friday afternoon, Jan. 27, followed by a special history presentation of the temple Friday night.

Saturday morning started with election of officers and the annual business meeting.

A memorial service and wreath laying ceremony was then held at Cedar Grove Cemetery at the grave of Sudan Temple founder, Dr. Joseph Rehm. The ceremony was conducted by Pugh and Grand Master of Masons for North Carolina E. Gene Cobb.

The annual Shriners Parade then proceeded through the streets of New Bern with more than 40 shrine parade units participating. Thousands of spectators lined the mile long parade route to watch the many different Sudan units perform.

Sudan Shriners is one of the largest of the 199 shrine temples in Shriners International with 4,500 members.

Shriners International has approximately 250,000 members. Temples are located throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, Germany, the Philippines and Brazil.

Sudan now has more than 550 patients receiving treatment at our Shriners Hospitals for Children for pediatric care, burn injuries, lip and cleft pallet and treatment for spinal injuries.

These patients are treated regardless of the patient/parent's ability to pay.

For more information about Shriners Hospitals for Children, visit shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or www.beashrinernow or Google "Love to the Rescue."

Anyone who knows of a child who needs the hospital's help or care, call 864-271-3444 or 866-459-0013.