Student allegedly threatens resource officer at C.B. Aycock

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on February 28, 2017 6:37 AM

Quinten David Redondo

PIKEVILLE -- A Wayne County Sheriff's Office School Resource Officer showed restraint during an incident at Charles B. Aycock Friday when a student allegedly made threats, threw a rock at the deputy's head and put his hand in his pocket.

The deputy drew her taser rather than her firearm, but was able to defuse the situation without harm to the student or needing to discharge her stun gun.

Quinten David Redondo, 17, is charged with assault on a government official, disorderly conduct, communicating threats, injury to real property and resist, delay and obstruct arrest.

According to the report, Redondo threw a rock at officer Constance Reeves, threatened her with a brick and then threatened to commit a "mass stabbing" inside the school. He tried to run away but was later captured when additional units arrived.

According to the report, the incident began when Reeves got called to high school's front office around 9:30 a.m. Friday because of a disorderly student.

The student had allegedly thrown his phone and yelled at the principal and was told to wait outside.

Reeves met Redondo outside, and he began threatening her and people inside the school, the report said.

Redondo threatened Reeves by saying he was going to throw a brick at her and then picked up a brick. He then sat the brick down and picked up a stick. Stick in hand, Redondo threatened to stab Reeves and go back inside the school and stab others, the report said.

Redondo then allegedly began throwing rocks at cars and the building. Reeves moved between the student and the building, at which point Redondo reportedly told the deputy if she got any closer she would be sorry.

The student then threw a rock at the deputy, which flew past her face, the report said.

Reeves then tried to arrest Redondo by grabbing him, but he pushed her away and ran towards the fence in front of the school and jumped it.

Reeves eventually grabbed Redondo's shirt to pull him across the fence, but he slipped out of his shirt and remained on the other side, the report said.

Reeves started to walk around the fence, but Redondo jumped back to the side she was on and she began walking toward him.

Redondo then put his hand in his pocket and Reeves drew her Taser because she didn't know what he had in his pocket, the report said.

She did not fire -- Redondo pulled his hand out of his pocket and it was empty, so she holstered her Taser.

Redondo then jumped back over the fence before running across the road, across a field and toward the woods, the report said.

Reeves waited for backup and told the responding deputies which way he went, then went inside the school to get ice for her hand.

Maj. Tom Effler said Reeves' hand was injured during the incident.

Several deputies then returned to the school's campus with Redondo in custody about 10 minutes later.

Redondo was put in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $4,500 secured bond.

Wayne County Sheriff Larry Pierce applauded Reeves' show of restraint in not using her Taser on the student.

"I commend her on the job that she did and the restraint she showed in a potentially dangerous situation," Pierce said.