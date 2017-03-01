Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 1

Crime of the week: Police seek suspect in theft of seven firearms

By News-Argus Staff

On Saturday, Feb. 25, at about 6:55 p.m., officers of the Goldsboro Police Department responded to 154 Country View Drive in reference to a residential break in.

The victim informed officers that upon returning home from work he found the kitchen window shattered and someone had entered the home.

The victim said that several guns were stolen, along with a white Century safe.

The type of weapons stolen were a .380 caliber, .40 caliber and .22 caliber pistols, three .22 caliber rifles and a 20-gauge pump shotgun, all of different makes.

