Death of Seymour Johnson airman under investigation

By Brandon Davis

Published in News on March 1, 2017 3:01 PM

The U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigation is looking into the death of an airman assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.

The airman, whose identity has not yet been released, died at a home on Brantwood Drive earlier this week, but OSI is unable to release information as the investigation is ongoing.

"This is an open and ongoing death investigation," said Linda J. Card, chief of public affairs at Quantico, Virginia.

"As a matter of policy, and in order to uphold investigative integrity, we are not at liberty to disclose investigative information or pending lab results about the deceased at this time," she said.

Information will be available after the investigation is complete. She said investigators do not suspect foul play at this time.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office did not return phone calls before press time.