Hospital limits children visits

By From staff reports

Published in News on March 1, 2017 10:07 AM

Due to the increase in flu cases in the community, Wayne UNC Health Care last week began restricting visitation by children under the age of 13 in all waiting areas and patient care units.

In extreme circumstances, an exception may be granted.

Hospital officials say it is important for the safety of patients in these units that children 13 years old or younger not visit in-person at this time for the following reasons:

* Children 13 years old and younger get sick more often than adults, and when children get sick their bodies do not fight off infection as fast as adults.

* Children with respiratory viruses can spread their illness to others for up to two days before they have any symptoms of being sick.

* Almost half of children with viral respiratory infections do not have any symptoms, but can still spread the illness.

Hospital officials encourage children who wish to visit to write letters instead, or take advantage of Skype or FaceTime.

No matter your age, if you have a fever, an active cough, a runny nose with nasal congestion or a sore throat, vomiting or diarrhea you should not visit Wayne UNC Health Care unless you are coming to receive medical care, they say.

The most effective way to avoid flu infection is to get a flu vaccine every year. The CDC recommends that everyone six months of age or older receive a flu vaccine each year.

Vaccination not only protects against infection but helps prevent the spread of the flu to individuals at highest risk of serious complications, including young children, older adults and those who have chronic health conditions or weakened immune systems.

Frequent and thorough hand-washing or hand hygiene with an alcohol-based hand rub is another highly effective way to remove germs, avoid getting sick and help prevent the spread of flu and other infections.