Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 1

<< "Hospital limits children visits" - "Update ---- Wells Fargo robbed, one person arrested" >>

Police: Bank robbery suspect in custody

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on March 1, 2017 10:50 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/ETHAN SMITH

The Goldsboro Police Department has one suspect in custody following an armed bank robbery this morning at the Wells Fargo at the corner of East Ash Street and North William Street.

Police have not yet revealed the identity of the person arrested.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.