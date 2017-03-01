Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 1

<< "Death of Seymour Johnson airman under investigation" -

Police identify man charged in Wells Fargo bank robbery

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on March 1, 2017 3:52 PM

Williams

Goldsboro police officers arrested a man a short distance from the Wells Fargo on the corner of East Ash Street and North William Street after he allegedly robbed the bank at gunpoint Wednesday morning.

Devon Melvin Williams, 24, of 427 Denmark St., is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

Capt. Trey Ball said on scene Wednesday morning that the bank, located at 301 E. Ash St., was robbed around 10 a.m.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, declined to release what type of firearm was used in the robbery when reached by phone Wednesday afternoon.

Carmon also said Williams did not talk to police.

"He invoked his constitutional right not to make a statement," Carmon said.

Investigators with the Police Department interviewed witnesses who were inside the bank at the time.

Ball said he could not confirm the number of people inside the bank at the time of the robbery, but confirmed the bank was open for business when it happened.

Carmon said the amount of money Williams made off with had not yet been counted.

Officers caught Williams in the 300 block of Park Avenue, which is just behind the bank.

Ball said he was walking down the sidewalk and matched the description given to officers.

"He didn't run or offer any resistance," Ball said.

The bank is slightly more than a half mile away from the Goldsboro Police Department.

Williams was put in jail under a $500,000 secured bond, Carmon said.