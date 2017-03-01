Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 1

<< "Police: Bank robbery suspect in custody" -

Update ---- Wells Fargo robbed, one person arrested

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on March 1, 2017 12:02 PM

News-Argus/SETH COMBS The suspect in Wednesday's armed robbery of the Wells Fargo on East Ash Street was apprehended on Park Avenue, blocks away from the bank. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Wells Fargo bank at 301 E. Ash St. just after an armed robbery. Authorities interview witnesses to the robbery inside.

More information has been obtained regarding this morning's bank robbery in Goldsboro.

Police officers arrested a suspect a short distance from the Wells Fargo on the corner of East Ash Street and North William Street after the bank was robbed.

Capt. Trey Ball said someone, whose identity is not yet being released, robbed the Wells Fargo at 301 E. Ash St. around 10 a.m. today.

Ball could not comment on what type of weapon the person used or release their name, as the investigation is ongoing. Investigators are still interviewing witnesses who were inside the bank at the time.

"I can't give you an exact number, but they were open for business and operating normally, but it is unknown how many people were inside," Ball said.

Ball also could not comment on scene if the person got away with any money.

Officers caught the person suspected of robbing the bank in the 300 block of Park Avenue, which is just behind the bank.

Ball said the person was walking down the sidewalk and matched the description given to officers.

"He didn't run or offer any resistance," Ball said.

The bank is slightly more than a half mile away from the Goldsboro Police Department.

More information will be released as it becomes available.