Man charged with heroin possession, child abuse

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on March 2, 2017 7:50 AM

Full Size Full Size Joshua Lee Stowers

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office charged a man with heroin possession and child abuse after watching a drug deal in the county.

According to a press release, officers with the Wayne County Drug Unit stopped Joshua Lee Stowers, 26, of Roseboro, after watching a suspected drug deal he was involved in.

Maj. Tom Effler with the sheriff's office said he did not know where that transaction happened, nor where Stowers was stopped.

Officers searched Stowers' car during the stop and found drug paraphernalia and about eight doses of heroin.

"They charged him with the drug possession and then carried him to the annex and discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest for the child abuse charge," Effler said.

Effler said he did not know the specific circumstances surrounding Stowers' child abuse warrant.

"It's a misdemeanor charge, so we may have investigated it or it could have come through the magistrate's office," Effler said.

Stowers is charged with felony possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor child abuse.

He was put in the Wayne County Jail and given a $7,500 secured bond.