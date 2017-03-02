Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 2

Sheriff's Office: Pine straw not enough to throw off K-9

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on March 2, 2017 10:01 AM

Flow

A Wayne County sheriff's deputy arrested a man on drug charges after he ran away from a traffic stop and ditched marijuana on the ground during the foot chase, a sheriff's report said.

According to the report, a deputy ran the tags on a car driven by Marcus Flow, 30, Streets of Mount Olive, and found the plates were expired and the car had an inspection violation.

As the deputy pulled the car over, Flow allegedly hopped out and ran away on foot into the woods near Durham Lake Road and South Land Field Road.

As the deputy chased Flow and told him repeatedly to stop, Flow stopped and bent down in the middle of the chase and put something on the ground, then continued running, the report said.

Eventually Flow stopped running and the deputy arrested him and took him back to the patrol car, the report said.

A K-9 Unit responded and searched the path of the foot chase.

The deputy who chased Flow searched him and the car he was driving due to the strong odor of marijuana coming from the car, the report said.

During the search of the car, the path of the foot chase and of Flow himself, deputies recovered 57.4 grams of marijuana and $826 in cash, according to the report.

The report said the K-9 Unit recovered two large bags of marijuana partially covered with pine straw where the deputy saw Flow stop and put something on the ground.

Flow is charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of controlled substances, resist, delay or obstruct and an inspection violation.

He was put in the Wayne County Jail under a $10,500 secured bond.