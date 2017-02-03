Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 2

Tattoo parlor opens without city permit

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on March 2, 2017 9:16 AM

Grafix Design tattoo shop, at 1923 N. William St., has continued to remain open for business, without a city permit.

A tattoo parlor and piercing shop has been operating at various hours from a North William Street shopping center for weeks, if not longer, without a city permit.

The Grafix Design tattoo business, at 1923 N. William St., has been open during different days and hours ---- sometimes in the afternoon and during evening hours ---- including weekends.

The owner, Nicky Parrish, was denied a conditional-use permit in September that would have allowed the tattoo business to open.

The Goldsboro City Council denied the request due to police concern about the shopping center's history of crime and violent activity. The business is within the center anchored by the Playground Nightclub.

Parrish said Wednesday that he is primarily operating a graphic design business where signs and stickers are created. He also offers body piercing and tattoos, with tattoos as more of a secondary business.

"I mainly focus on graphic design," Parrish said. "I do tattoos as secondary and also body piercing."

The storefront building has the name Grafix Design in small letters and tattoo lettering more prominently displayed over several window panes. A neon "Open" sign is lit when the business is open.

Parrish secured a health permit on Aug. 1 allowing him to administer tattoos at the North William Street business, said Alan Moore, environmental health specialist at the Wayne County Health Department.

"A permit from us doesn't give him blanket permission to open up," Moore said. "We're just a piece of the puzzle. He still should not be open."

The health permit is separate from a city conditional-use permit, which specifically designates the type of business use for a property.

"He can't do tattoos, period," said James Rowe, Goldsboro planning director.

Rowe and Kenneth Talton, Goldsboro's zoning administrator, were not aware that the tattoo parlor was in operation.

"I haven't heard anything about it being open," Rowe said. "We'll go out and investigate it, and if they don't close, then we'll turn it over to the (city) attorney's office."

A Goldsboro News-Argus inquiry led Talton to visit the business Wednesday afternoon.

Prior to the visit, Talton called the shopping center owner, Paul Vincent, to let him know about the planned visit. During the conversation, Vincent confirmed that tattoo services were being offered inside Grafix Design, Talton said.

Talton visited the property with a code enforcement officer and found the business empty. Parrish was not onsite and Talton noticed a private room where tattoos could be administered.

"No one was inside," he said. "There were two individuals waiting outside on a bench."

Talton left his number for Parrish to contact him.

Following the visit, the zoning administrator determined that a violation letter would be issued to Parrish requiring him to cease and desist the tattoo operation by Monday.

If the business remains open, the owner could face fines and civil action. The city also has the ability to disconnect electricity to the building, if necessary, Talton said.

"Whether it's a state building code, the (city's) unified development ordinance or code of ordinances, these are all matters of the law," Talton said. "If he's doing something he's not supposed to be doing, that could be considered an illegal act."

Rowe was not surprised to learn that the business was open, even after the city permit was denied.

"It's not the first time it's happened," Rowe said. "Just because we're the city of Goldsboro, (doesn't mean they) obey our every command."