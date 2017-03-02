Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 2

UPDATE: Airman who was found dead identified

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on March 2, 2017 9:26 AM

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base has released the identity of the airman who died at his home this week.

According to a press release from the base, Tech. Sgt. David J. Devier, an aircraft maintenance crew chief with the 911th Air Refueling Squadron, was found dead Tuesday in his off-base home at 112 Brantwood Drive.

Devier's age was not released. He had been assigned to SJAFB since April 2016.

The press release said the Air Force Office of Special Investigations is still looking into the cause of Devier's death.

"We lost a member of our family yesterday; it hits home and affects us all," said Col. Eric Jenkins, 916th Air Refueling Wing commander.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to David's family," he said.

Jenkins thanked people for their condolences to the wing family, and he asked people to be patient as the investigation is ongoing.

The press release added that mental health personnel and chaplains have been meeting with Devier's co-workers and friends and will continue to be available as needed.