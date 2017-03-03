Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 3

<< "Homeless man charged in three larceny incidents" - "Tattoo parlor to close up shop" >>

Authorities find drugs while jailing woman

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on March 3, 2017 9:57 AM

Full Size Full Size Lauren Brookshire Gill

Authorities discovered drugs on a woman as she was being processed into the Wayne County Jail for a different charge, according to a press release.

Lauren Brookshire Gill, 32, of 109 Steeplechase Cove, is charged with felony possession of controlled substance on prison/jail premises and felony trafficking in opium or heroin.

Maj. Tom Effler with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said Gill was arrested for failure to appear on a misdemeanor larceny charge and was being processed into the jail when the drugs were found.

"When they processed her in, that's when they found the dope on her," Effler said.

Effler said he did not know if Gill had heroin or pills on her person. But to warrant a trafficking charge, Effler said, she had to have more than 4 grams of either substance on her.

Gill was given a $50,000 secured bond on the charges and remained in the jail.