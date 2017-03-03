Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 3

Homeless man charged in three larceny incidents

By Ethan Smith

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged a homeless man Monday with multiple felonies after he was linked to three larceny cases in Wayne County stretching as far back as October 2016.

In each case, a four-wheeler or ATV was reported stolen.

During an investigation, authorities got information that led detectives to a suspect, according to a press release.

As they questioned the suspect, they learned that someone else, identified as 24-year-old Dylan Shane Wilburn, of the Streets of Wayne County, was involved in the larceny cases.

Maj. Tom Effler with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said the person questioned by authorities who led them to Wilburn is not believed to be connected to the thefts. Wilburn is charged with three counts of felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods, felony obtaining property by false pretense, felony break/enter a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny. The first case Wilburn was linked to happened Oct. 30, 2016, when authorities got a report of someone breaking into a car in the northern part of Wayne County.

In this case, a Honda four-wheeler was stolen from someone's property and someone broke into a truck on the property and took a GPS, gas can and other items from the vehicle. The next case happened Nov. 9, 2016, when someone in the Rosewood community reported that their four-wheeler.

The third case Wilburn was linked to happened Dec. 16, 2016, when authorities got a report of someone's ATV being stolen in the eastern part of Wayne County.

He was given a combined $103,500 secured bond on all of the charges stemming from each case.