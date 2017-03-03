Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 3

MindKare system offers free mental health screenings at Health Department

By News-Argus Staff

March 3, 2017

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/PHYLLIS MOORE Wayne County Health Director Davin Madden checks out the kiosk in the clinic waiting room of the Health Department, provided through a grant received by Eastpointe. The free mental health assessment is done via computer and only takes a few minutes. It also features a call button for emergency situations, with a customer service representative from Eastpointe responding with help or resources, including appointments and referrals Full Size Full Size A poster at the Health Department promotes the new addition of a mental health self-assessment tool, in the form of a private kiosk set up in the clinic area waiting room. Made possible by a grant received by Eastpointe, the computerized system allows patients to check out resources, read up on different subjects and even have emergencies and appointments handled by an Eastpointe representative.

"Get a checkup from the neck up" is the tagline for a new tool providing mental health screenings at the Wayne County Health Department.

The kiosk is housed in a corner of the maternity and immunization clinic waiting room on the first floor of the Health Department.

It was made possible through a tele-psychiatry grant received by Eastpointe, which in turn purchased the system and the software. The grant required the kiosk be set up in an appropriate area, and the local Health Department was invited to be that site.

Health Director Davin Madden told the Board of Health in July that he had been contacted by Eastpointe about setting up the kiosk to help screen for mental health issues.

The board voted to study the matter further. It came back later and accepted the proposal, with the kiosk put in place last month.

"When you look at the foot traffic through here, we're ideal," Madden said. "Really, DSS (Department of Social Services), with us co-located, it's even better served so that's part of our mission.

"We wanted to get it set up, make sure it was functioning properly before we really started letting everyone know it's here."

Madden likened the system to the popular blood pressure checks often found in pharmacies. In this case, it contains a privacy screen and a straightforward wi-fi system for patients to do a self-assessment on mental health.

"They can go in and fill out this electronic mechanism and if there (are) any red flags they can actually get linked in right away to a mental health specialist that can work with them, setting up an appointment for resources," he explained.

The whole process can take a few minutes. Longer, if more information is needed. The system also provides links to reference materials and resources.

If the person needs additional help, there is a call button that takes them directly to a customer service representative from Eastpointe, where appointments can be made.

The main thing from the outset is making the public aware that the service is now offered at the Health Department.

The hope is that it will also be a tool in breaking down some of the stigmas associated with mental health.

"Our culturalization has created almost like a head-in-the-sand approach to mental health in a lot of areas," Madden said. "It's almost like we just don't want to ask and we don't want to know.

"We've got to change that and get back to seeing it just like anything else."

The screening is non-judgmental, he said. All results are confidential and are sent directly to Eastpointe.

The new system, operated as the program MindKare, is a step in the right direction, Madden said.

"I believe in what it does. I believe in the intent so I was persistent to make this happen," he said.

The grant awarded Eastpointe was for three years, he said, and they will take care of updating software and possible maintenance on the unit.

Eastpointe's role is also to manage critical areas that need to be addressed for patients. The role of the Health Department will be to have trained staff on hand for momentary situations, to make sure the patients on site are safe and not at risk of harming themselves or anyone else in the building.

It's as simple as accessibility, he said.

"Let's be honest, Eastpointe's function is typically in brick-and-mortar buildings and they're not everywhere," he said. "They cover a lot of areas, but they're not physically everywhere.

"This gives them the gap area that they may give them some context and encourage a person."

The MindKare system is free and open to the public. It is available whenever the Health Department is open, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Fridays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.