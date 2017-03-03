Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 3

<< "Authorities find drugs while jailing woman" - "Blended inspirations" >>

Tattoo parlor to close up shop

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on March 3, 2017 9:57 AM

The owner of a tattoo parlor who was operating without a city permit agreed to close the business by March 13.

Nicky Parrish, owner of Grafix Design at 1923 N. William St., visited the Goldsboro planning department Thursday afternoon and disagreed that he was operating in violation of the city's zoning ordinance.

"He stated that he did not feel that he was doing anything wrong and that he had received a permit from Wayne County," Talton said. "I informed him of the fact that even though he may have met Wayne County's Health Department requirements that he is still required to comply with the city of Goldsboro's Unified Development Code pertaining to the operation of the tattoo parlor."

Parrish was issued a one-year health permit from the Wayne County Health Department, on Aug. 1, allowing him to administer tattoos from the North William Street location.

He also applied for a conditional-use permit, which is required prior to opening, around the same time. The permit was denied by the Goldsboro City Council, in September. The denial was based on concerns from the police department regarding the long and documented history of crime and violence within the shopping center, anchored by the Playground Nightclub.

The tattoo shop has been open for months, with city zoning staff only recently learning about the opening.

Talton took steps to seek compliance this week and initially planned to require the tattoo shop to close Monday. After meeting with Parrish, Talton said the closing is extended another week to March 13.

"He has made a verbal agreement to comply and is currently in the process of finding another location suitable for his business," Talton said. "He will be required to obtain a conditional-ese permit from the city of Goldsboro before he can open his doors for business in the future."

Talton allowed an additional week after Parrish said the business was a source of income and he needed to find another location.

The city plans to pursue other enforcement action if the business does not close by the deadline, Talton said. The city can issue daily fines and seek civil action in court.

The tattoo shop is located within the same building as Grafix Design, which is allowed to remain open, Talton said.

"We will continue to monitor the business for code compliance," Talton said.