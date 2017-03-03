Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 3

Traffic stop results in drug arrests

By Ethan Smith

Bagget Bryson Jr.

A sheriff's deputy who stopped a truck with a broken tail light Wednesday ended up arresting the people inside for methamphetamine possession after smelling marijuana coming from the pickup, according to a press release.

The press release said a deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team spotted a truck with a tail light out in Goldbsoro's city limits Wednesday.

Deputies stopped the truck and smelled marijuana coming from inside.

Maj. Tom Effler with the sheriff's office said he did not know if the two men had smoked marijuana before getting in the car or while they were in the car.

Deputies searched the car after smelling the marijuana and found methamphetamine, the release said.

Kelly Wayne Baggett, 27, and Benny Lee Bryson Jr., 34 -- both of 1203 Ben Brewington Court, are charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said.

Baggett was given a $5,000 secured bond, while Bryson was given a $6,000 secured bond.