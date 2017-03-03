Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 3

Woman charged with aiding brother in vehicle theft

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on March 3, 2017 12:39 PM

Reeva Wilburn

The sister of a man accused of stealing four-wheelers and ATVs in late 2016 was arrested Thursday for allegedly taking part in one of the off-road vehicle thefts, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Reeva Denelle Wilburn, 28, of 167-C Buggy St., Pikeville, is charged with felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods.

Earlier this week, 24-year-old Dylan Shane Wilburn was arrested and charged with a litany of offenses after being connected to four-wheeler and ATV thefts that took place in October, November and December of 2016.

Reeva Wilburn's, who the sheriff's office says is Wilburn's sister, was charged in connection to an off-road vehicle theft that took place in December 2016.

The sheriff's office took a report of on Dec. 15, 2016, of someone's UTV, or side by side off-road vehicle, being stolen in the county, according to a press release.

An investigation revealed that Reeva Wilburn helped Dylan Wilburn with that theft, Capt. Richard Lewis with the sheriff's office confirmed.

She was put in the Wayne County Jail under a $6,000 secured bond.

Dylan Wilburn allegedly stole ATVs and four-wheelers in the northern and eastern parts of the county, as well as the Rosewood community, according to a previous press release.

He was placed in the Wayne County Jail under a $103,500 secured bond.