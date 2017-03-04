Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 4

Sheriff's Office seeks community's help in identifying suspects

By News-Argus Staff

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's assistance in identifying two men who robbed the Dollar General on U.S. 13 North in Goldsboro Feb. 20.

The individuals responsible were captured on the store's security camera footage, but investigators have so far been unable to identify them.

According to a press release, two men entered the store at 2254 U.S. 13 N., between 7:30 and 8 p.m. the night of the robbery and held employees and customers at gunpoint while they robbed the store.

The men then fled on foot toward a nearby mobile home park to the west of the store.

A press release issued the day after the incident said the men got away with $515 and change and three cartons of Newport cigarettes.

A K-9 unit called to the scene was able to track the suspects to the front door of a home on Grover Drive, but the homeowner allowed deputies to search the home and no one was found hiding inside, nor was any evidence of a robbery discovered.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information regarding the identity of the two men captured in the stills from the security camera footage call 919-731-1481. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Information leading to a felony arrest might be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.