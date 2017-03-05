Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 5

Art festival at Cliffs on April 1

By From staff reports

Published in News on March 5, 2017 12:09 AM

Artists are being sought to participate in the Art in the Park Spring Festival, which will be held on Saturday, April 1 at the Cliffs of the Neuse State Park.

Artists may sell their works or just create a work during the festival. Registration is required.

Also during the festival, there will be a Battle of the Bands competition. Bands will be asked to play a 20-minute set. All genres of music are welcome. Registration is required.

Visitors to the festival will have the opportunity to create their own park art. There will be quick draw contests, too.

Food will be for sale by Pink Piggy Sweets and Dixieland Kettle Korn Co.

Art in the Park will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is a free event. It's being sponsored by the Cliffs and the Arts Council of Wayne County.

This is the first year that the Cliffs has ever had an Art in the Park event.

"We wanted to promote local musicians and artists in the park and create a fun spring festival for Wayne County," said park ranger Eryn Staib. "We hope this festival will encourage visitors to get involved with natural and artistic communities in the surrounding area."

To register for any of the competitions, call the Arts Council at 919-736-3300.

For more information about the festival, call the Cliffs at 919-778-6234.