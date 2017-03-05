Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 5

Calling all chili cooks

By From staff reports

Published in News on March 5, 2017 12:09 AM

The winner will be eligible to advance to the International Chili Society World Championship Homestyle Chili Cookoff as a North Carolina homestyle regional champion.

Teams will also compete for cash awards in people's choice and showmanship categories.

Prizes include $300, $150 and $75 for the main competition, $300 for people's choice, and $75 for showmanship.

The application deadline is Friday, April 14.

The cookoff will be held at the corner of East James and North Center streets from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Cook teams will begin setting up that morning at 7 a.m.

Homestyle chili, as defined by the International Chili Society, is simply the cook's favorite combination of ingredients resulting in a dish seasoned with chili peppers and spices.

All chili for the competition must be prepared on site the day of the N.C. Pickle Festival, but cooks may prepare their people's choice chili in advance to serve throughout the day.

Applications, which are now being accepted, can be found online at www.ncpicklefest.org, at the Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce, or at First South Bank in Mount Olive or the News-Argus, 310 N. Berkeley Blvd., Goldsboro.

"We had a great time with the chili cookoff last year," Julie Beck, festival co-chairman, said. "We had six very competitive teams participate in our first ever event, and the chili was great."

International Chili Society rules require a minimum of 10 teams in a competition to ensure sending a regional champion to the world cookoff, and Ms. Beck said the festival is hoping to build on last year's success to line up 10 teams for the 2017 event.

"Everyone had a great experience, and we learned a lot that should make for an even better event this year," Ms. Beck said.

The idea for the chili cookoff came from Jamie Grady, who has competed in some chili competitions and brought the idea to the festival in 2016.

Grady will again lead up the event this year.

"We are grateful to have Jamie back on board with us as the cookoff chairman," Ms. Beck said. "He has a lot of passion for this event, and great energy."

For more information, contact Jamie Grady at 252-361-2314 or jamie_grady28365@yahoo.com.

The North Carolina Pickle Festival draws tens of thousands to downtown Mount Olive every year. The festival is set for Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For complete details, go to www.ncpicklefest.org.