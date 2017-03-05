Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 5

City to take steps in response to concerns over chief's post

By Rochelle Moore

By Rochelle Moore

Goldsboro officials plan to take steps in response to concerns voiced by the Goldsboro/Wayne branch of the NAACP following the police chief's social media post supporting President Donald Trump.

The personal Facebook page for Goldsboro Police Chief Mike West has been deactivated following NAACP concerns about a Trump likeness photo West used, in addition to writing "Making Goldsboro PD Great Again."

West said he never intended to offend anyone with his photo, which he viewed as comical.

Members of the NAACP viewed the photo and West's comments as taking the department back to a time of racial discrimination.

Since January, when the NAACP flagged the social media post, city officials have met with NAACP leaders on several occasions to find resolution.

An outgrowth of those discussions has led City Manager Scott Stevens to craft a plan of action to address concerns voiced by the group.

"I think we work with any community member or group," Stevens said. "The underlying issue of (the concerns addresses) some issues that we can improve on. I am working on a plan in trying to address as many of the concerns as we can for Goldsboro as a whole."

The city's plan is anticipated to include the police department's pursuit of national accreditation, an updated city employee social media policy, increased community policing, diversity training, a defined complaint assistance process, town hall meetings, a community council, adoption of international police chief association standards, a police athletic league and a public apology from West.

The NAACP, which held a press conference in January, demanded the city adopt a social media policy outlining on and off-duty conduct for its employees, mandatory diversity training and disciplinary action against West.

No disciplinary action has been taken, and West has not violated any rules regarding conduct, Stevens said.

"I haven't changed my position on that," Stevens said.

During a recent council meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Bevan Foster said he believed the chief violated a police department social media policy because his Facebook activity cast the police department in a negative light.

"I don't see how the chief violated that," Stevens said.

Stevens, who supervises the chief, said that West's actions would have had to be intentional to violate the policy.

West has apologized individually to NAACP members and issued a public apology in early February.

"I think it's been a pretty valuable learning experience for him," Stevens said. "For me, the worst it was is it showed his political affiliation."

The city council will receive the manager's written plan of action Monday night during its meeting.

Councilman Bill Broadaway said city officials work with residents and groups often when concerns or complaints are involved.

"We're addressing these concerns like we do with every one that comes down the pike," Broadaway said. "A lot of the things we're already doing. We're doing these things to try and unify the community together."

Broadaway said he believes the city's social media policy needs to be updated to reflect current trends. The recent concerns have benefited city leaders, and Broadaway hopes the city's response will result in resolution.

"I see us being more aware of both what we say and what we do," Broadaway said.

Councilman Mark Stevens said he'll form views on the city's action steps when he's presented with a more detailed plan.

"There's a lot going on right now, and we're trying to do things properly," Stevens said.