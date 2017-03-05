Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 5

Council could approve sports complex

By Rochelle Moore

March 5, 2017

The Goldsboro City Council is set to sign off on a near $3 million multisport complex construction contract during its meeting Monday.

The contract with the S.T. Wooten Corp. is contingent on the N.C. Local Government Commission's approval of a $3 million, 15-year Wayne County loan agreement.

The council will hold a public hearing for the proposed loan during its meeting Monday at 7 p.m. in City Hall.

The LGC also plans to meet this week to review the installment financing contract between the city and Wayne County. The state review is required before the two local governments can move forward.

The city is moving forward by seeking a contractor for the sport complex project, with the S.T. Wooten Corp. submitting the lowest bid. The Daniels and Daniels Construction Co. submitted a project bid of $3.5 million and a PLT Construction Co. presented a $3.2 million bid.

The S.T. Wooten Corp. offered the lowest cost, just below a $3 million price tag.

The company will construct eight multi-use athletic fields and complete other site work on the 62-acre property along Oak Forest Road and next to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. The work should be complete in the fall, said Randy Guthrie, Goldsboro assistant city manager.

Other improvements to the property are planned at a later date to include the construction of a concessions stand, restrooms, picnic shelters and other features. The work, which will be part of a different contract. An estimated $3 million in bond proceeds will cover the cost of the second phase of construction. The multisport complex is expected to fully open by March 2018, Guthrie said.

During the meeting, the council also plans to consider:

* Contracts involving repair work at city pump stations and other facilities that sustained more than $300,000 in damage during Hurricane Matthew. City officials expect the expenses will be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The contracts include $129,245 with the Keen Plumbing Co. for work at the Neuse River pump station, $54,214 with the Electric Motor Shop for water plant basin work, $36,000 for Benton Street pump station repairs and $85,000 for repairs at the water reclamation facility with the T.A. Loving Co.

* A $1 million contract with the Lenoir Construction Co. for hurricane repairs to 1,800 yards of pavement and the storm sewer system at sections along several roads, including Virginia, Walnut, Mulberry, N. Carolina, Pine, Daisy, Spruce and Elm streets, Evergreen Avenue and Georgia Avenue. FEMA will also cover the cost of the work.

* Closing South Center Street, from Chestnut to Spruce streets, on May 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the third annual Three Eagles Beer Festival at the Cornerstone Commons.

* Denying conditional-use permit for an internet sweepstake parlor at 706 E. Ash St.

* A rezoning request to change several residential and office districts on North Berkeley Boulevard to a general business conditional district. The change would allow the development of a multi-tenant shopping center across from Berkeley Mall.

The council will also meet at 5 p.m. in the City Hall annex, 200 N. Center St., for a work session to discuss the future of internet sweepstake gaming businesses, council benefits, dirt street construction, road paving projects and plans for the former W.A. Foster Center.