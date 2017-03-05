Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 5

Livestock association fiscally sound despite obstacles

By Steve Herring

March 5, 2017

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/STEVE HERRING Margaret and Dwight Wynn were honored Monday night by the Wayne County Livestock Development Association for their years of service working with the Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/STEVE HERRING The Wayne County Livestock Development Association has awarded five $2,400 scholarships. Seated are Abygail McIntire, Southern Wayne High School, and Katelyn Dotson, Rosewood High School. Standing from left are Alan Johnson, Spring Creek High School; Mary Dunn, Wayne School of Engineering; and Hannah Graham, Rosewood High School.

The Wayne County Livestock Development Association remains strong despite back-to-back years of a weather-shortened Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair, president Curtis Shivar said.

"I am pleased to report to you that the association has completed another successful year," he said. "In spite of rain during the fair for the second consecutive year, the association is fiscally sound, and again we have met the objectives stated in the constitution and bylaws."

Shivar made his comments Monday night during the association's 69th annual meeting held at Lane Tree Golf Club. The association owns and operates the fair.

The association also presented scholarships to five high school seniors, elected new officers and presented updates on its finances.

Fair Manager Eddie Pitzer gave an overview of the 2016 fair and presented a certificate of appreciation to Dwight and Margaret Wynn for their years of dedicated service to the fair and association.

"The original purpose of the association is to promote livestock in Wayne County, and that purpose is accomplished by sponsoring an agricultural fair and a junior livestock show and sale," Shivar said. "Other objectives are to promote agricultural youth activities and promote the agricultural heritage of Wayne County."

The association board is in the process of identifying improvements that need to be completed this year, Shivar said. However, because of the shortened fair runs, some limitations have been placed on the available funds, he said.

"The association is very community oriented," Shivar said. "Each year the number of off-season rentals continue to increase. Last year there were numerous civic clubs, organizations and businesses that used the fairgrounds for family days, appreciation days and fundraising projects. Improvements must be community compatible, strengthen the fair and provide versatility for non-fair uses."

Wayne County is the fourth-largest agricultural county in the state, and agriculture contributes 22 percent of the county's gross income, he said.

Livestock and poultry represent 73 percent of the total cash farm receipts in the county -- considerably high than the state average, Shivar said.

Wayne County ranks fourth in the state in hog production and third in turkey production, and five of the county's top six businesses are agribusinesses, he said.

Wayne County commissioners and the Goldsboro City Council recognized agriculture's contribution to the county through their approval of the Maxwell Regional Agricultural and Convention Center now under construction, Shivar said.

"There are a lot of exceptional people who provide a valuable service to our association," Pitzer said. "It's my privilege to present a certificate of appreciation to a couple that has contributed their time and efforts to the association and fair."

Wynn started working at the fair in 1989, taking time off from his full-time job to work there. After retiring from the Department of Agriculture, Wynn began working at the fairgrounds year-round managing the building and grounds maintenance.

Mrs. Wynn started by helping her husband take care of the poultry and rabbit barn during the fair.

"In the past couple of years, she has been part of the maintenance team working daily with Dwight make to make improvements and perform maintenance on the fairgrounds," Pitzer said. "Dwight and Margaret have been responsible for a lot of the improvements you see around the fairgrounds. They always have a positive, can-do attitude, taking pride in what they do and making sure it is done right."

The Wynns have been married for 15 years. They have three sons, two daughters, 17 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Both Shivar and Pitzer spoke of the awards the 2016 fair won.

The awards include first place in three competitive exhibits categories from the International Association of Fairs and Expositions, three from the North Carolina Association of Agricultural Fairs and one from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture.

The fair won the North Carolina Association of Agricultural Fairs' Youth Award, Agriculture Award and its prestigious Image Award given annually to fairs that represent what a state agricultural fair should be.

It is the 18th time the fair has won the Image Award since the awards program started in 1977.

The Agriculture Award is given to the fair that best showcases agriculture and the agriculture heritage of the area served. The Youth Award is presented to the fair that best showcases youth and youth activities in the area served.

"The awards would not be possible without the support we receive from you and the community, from our directors and supporters and from our partners, the Wayne County Extension Service and the Wayne County public school system," Pitzer said.

The 2017 fair will be held Sept. 28 through Oct. 7.

"Our goal is to continue keeping agriculture and youth involvement as the main focus of our fair," he said. "A successful fair allows us to fulfill our mission by promoting agriculture, education and community involvement through quality entertainment in a family friendly environment."

The scholarship committee received five outstanding applications, Ingram said. All five are for $2,400 each since all five plan to attend a senior college or university.

The recipient must be a Wayne County resident, a high school senior or graduate, provide a grade transcript and two letters of reference, complete a four-page application and be active in the Wayne County Livestock Development Association and/or fair.

The recipients are:

* Katelyn Dotson, Rosewood High School, who plans to major in agricultural education at the University of Mount Olive.

* Mary Dunn, Wayne School of Engineering, who plans to major in biology and exercise science at Methodist University.

* Hannah Graham, Rosewood High School, who plans to major in agricultural science and education at N.C. State University.

* Alan Johnson, Spring Creek High School, who plans to major in agricultural education at the University of Mount Olive.

* Abygail McIntire, Southern Wayne High School, who plans to major in agricultural education at the University of Mount Olive.

Scholarships totaling $204,800 have been awarded since the program started in 1985.