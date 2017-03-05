Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 5

Power squadron class starts March 14

By From staff reports

With the coming of warm weather, boaters minds turn to the the water.

The Goldsboro Sail and Power Squadron is offering a boating course at Wayne Community College starting Tuesday, March 14, to get boaters ready to have a safe and fun time.

The cost of the course, which will be held from 7-9 p.m., is $35 for books and materials. The class will be taught by certified instructors and is being held in room WLC 208.

The course, which can help lower boat insurance premiums, is approved by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and recognized by the United States Coast Guard.

The course includes instruction in introducation to boating, boating law, boat safety equipment, safe boating, navigation, boating problems, trailering, storing and protecting your boat and hunting and fishing and water-skiing and river boating.

For more information on the course, contact Dave Parsons at 919-920-9556.