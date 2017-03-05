Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 5

Run to benefit school in Tanzania

Blessed2BlessU Ministries is hosting its fifth annual 5K "Run. Educate. Hope." on Saturday, March 18 starting in the St. Paul United Methodist Church parking lot at 204 E Chestnut St.

Registration, door prizes, silent auction and beach trip raffle will begin at 9 a.m. and the race will begin at 10 a.m.

Money raised from the run will go to the Tumaini School in Kiruani, Tanzania.

Fremont resident Katie Johnson started Project KATIE (Keeping All Tots In Education) under the local non-profit, Blessed2BlessU Ministries during her senior year at Charles B. Aycock High School in 2013.

She will graduate from North Carollina State University in May.

"Project KATIE is used as a means to raise money for uneducated, underprivileged children in Tanzania, Africa," she said. "I have personally been to Kiruani five times since my senior year of high school in 2013 and plan to return in June 2017.

"I have plenty of pictures from the first couple of buildings of our school and of all the thankful kids and families in Kiruani. It's amazing how God has used Project KATIE and B2BU to do His work. You can see a major difference in the people's lives in Kiruani since the first time we visited over four years ago. We hope to continue to be able to provide hope, or tumaini in Swahili, for our dear friends in Tanzania."

Runners, walkers and bikers are welcome to participate in the event, she said.

The pre-registration fee of $25 is due by Saturday, March 4. It is $30 on race day. The fee includes a T-shirt, snacks and drinks and one entry for the beach trip raffle.

"We are also looking for sponsors," Ms. Johnson said.

The bronze sponsorship is $50 and gets the name of the business on a display board. The silver sponsorship is $150 and gets the name of the business on a display board and business logo on an individual display board.

The gold sponsorship is $250. It gets the name of the business on a display board and on an individual display board and on the back of the 5K T-shirt and one 5K T-shirt.

Additionally, businesses can donate items or gift cards to the silent auction.

All donations are tax-deductible.

For more information, contact Ms. Johnson at 919-920-0467 or Katie@b2buministries.org or visit www.b2buministries.org/5k.