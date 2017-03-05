Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 5

Seven to compete for title of Miss Eastern Wayne

Seven young ladies will vie for the Miss Eastern Wayne High School 2017 crown on Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m. in Moffatt Auditorium at Wayne Community College.

The pageant is sponsored by the Family, Career, & Community Leaders of America, or FCCLA.

More than $3,000 in scholarship money will be awarded to the top three finalists.

Miss Goldsboro 2017, Courtney Smith, will be among the special guests and Kenan Stewart will serve as master of ceremonies.

The following contestants will be participating in this year's event.

*Leniyah Best, 17, will perform her own rendition of "Big, Blonde and Beautiful" made popular by Queen Latifah. The daughter of Michael and Rasheeda Best, she plans to attend North Carolina Central University to major in social work and minor in Spanish.

*Haley Cannon, 18, will sing "Something in the Water" made popular by Carrie Underwood. Her parents are Allen and Sherri Cannon. After graduation, she plans to attend Wayne Community and become a registered nurse.

*Nauttii Council, 17, will play the guitar and sing "We Were Raised Under Grey Skies" made popular by J. P. Cooper. The daughter of Loleitha Ward and Demetrius Council, she hopes to attend Harvard, Yale or Princeton to obtain her doctorate degree in cell biology.

*Jaime Evans, 17, will perform an Irish step dance. Her parents are Dennis and Laurie Evans. Future plans include attending University of Mount Olive to obtain a degree in business as well as a real estate license.

*Breanna Lester, 18, will perform a tap dance to "Love the Way You Lie" by Sam Tsui and Kurt Schneider. She is the daughter of Angela Parker and plans to pursue a nursing degree.

*McKenzie Sollars, 16, will play the guitar and sing "You and I" made popular by Lady Gaga. Her parents are Tim and Angie Sollars. She plans to attend Appalachian State University to obtain a degree in music education and become a high school choral director.

*Alston Tyndall, 17, will perform a lyrical dance to "Rise Up" by Andra Day. She is the daughter of Blair and Lynne Tyndall. Future aspirations include attending a dance conservatory or university to obtain a master in fine arts degree in dance performance and choreography.

Tickets are $10 and may be purchased from the contestants or the pageant directors at the school.