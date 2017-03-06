Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 6

Children seriously injured in wreck Sunday

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on March 6, 2017 6:48 AM

A wreck Sunday afternoon on Ditchbank Road ejected two children from a car, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Trooper Justin Arnette said 33-year-old April Casey, of Deep Run, was driving on Ditchbank Road around 3:10 p.m. with her two daughters, ages 11 and 14, and her 11-year-old nephew in the car.

Arnette said Casey told authorities a medical condition she has made her cross the center line, run off the road, strike a cattle fence and flip at least two times into a cow pasture.

Casey's 14-year-old daughter and 11-year-old nephew were thrown from the car and found lying in the cow pasture after the wreck, Arnette said.

Neither of the children were wearing seat belts, but Casey and her 11-year-old daughter were, according to Arnette.

Arnette said both children who were thrown from the car were flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with serious injuries, but are expected to live.

Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the wreck.

"She claims she was suffering from a medical condition that has given her trouble in the past," Arnette said.