Suspicious fire consumes vacant home

By Ethan Smith

March 6, 2017

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Fire tape blocks off the scene after extensive fire damage occurred early Sunday morning in a vacant home located at 109 N. Kornegay St.

Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire that gutted a vacant house on North Kornegay Street early Sunday morning.

According to a police report, the fire started around 12:10 a.m. inside the house at 109 N. Kornegay St.

Assistant Goldsboro Fire Chief Frank Sasser said the fire started in the house's living room and the cause remains undetermined.

Sasser said when firefighters arrived on scene fire was coming out of the front of the house.

The doors to the house were not locked, Sasser added.

According to a police report, there was no electricity running to the building.

Sasser said it is possible vagrants may have been in and out of the house.

"I was told the house beside it -- they'd ran some folks out of that one and boarded it up and they went on over to this one," Sasser said.

Sasser added that he does not believe the fire was set intentionally.

"It was probably somebody trying to stay warm, but I don't know that for certain," Sasser said.

Sasser said the roof fell in on the house, and the building was gutted by the blaze. Due to the extent of the damage, estimated to be $25,000 to $28,000, the house was a total loss, Sasser said.

The Goldsboro Police Department is in charge of the investigation into the fire.