W.A. Foster proposals submitted

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on March 6, 2017 9:57 AM

Groups interested in preserving the former W.A. Foster Center would like to use the building for a community outreach location, an educational site or a boxing facility.

Three groups recently submitted ownership proposals, including detailed plans of how the building would be used and funded, by a Feb. 27 deadline.

The Goldsboro City Council, which previously considered demolishing the 1938 property, held off in early 2016 after residents expressed an interest in preserving the property, one with historical ties to the African-American community.

The building, located at 516 Leslie St., served as a recreation center until the new W.A. Foster Center opened at 1012 S. John St. a year ago.

City officials asked for ownership proposals, due to an interest in finding a group that successfully sustain the building through programs and financial resources. The council's confidence in one of the proposals could lead to a city transfer of ownership. The city is also prepared to pay up to $150,000 in building repairs prior to the transfer.

The three groups stepping to the forefront include the Little Washington Growing Group, the Wayne County Islamic Society and Ashford's Boxing Club.

Initial interest was expressed by other groups, during a December community meeting, including the C.S. Brown Masonic Lodge and the Goldsboro Housing Authority. Neither submitted a formal proposal to the city.

Cheryl Austin, a retired Goldsboro High School teacher, is pitching her interest in the Little Washington Growing Group operating a science, technology, engineering and math, STEM, enrichment center under her leadership.

The center would provide a hands-on learning environment and would utilize the outside property to enhance the learning experience.

Programs, which would be offered throughout the year, would focus on job creation, economic development and academic enrichment, according to the proposal.

Plans also include using the building to create exterior vegetative walls, a rooftop garden and a water retention capture system. The nonprofit plans to tap into grant resources and will receive income from service fees, building rentals and produce sales, according to its proposed budget.

The Wayne County Islamic Society wants to use the building as a spiritually based center for community development projects and initiatives, said Abu Jamal Teague, Wayne County Islamic Society administrator.

The plan is to bring in 10 AmeriCorps workers to survey community needs, which would lead to developed programs. The society also plans to partner with the Edwards Community Center, which serves at-risk youth, the Dillard Academy Charter School, which would offer academic programs, and another organization that offers mobile food services, according to the proposal.

"The Foster Center becomes the avenue for all these activities," said Teague, who would serve as the center's administrator. The building and programs would be financially supported through grants, Teague said.

Steve Ashford, owner of the Ashford's Boxing Club, is also interested in the property as a location where the club can expand and serve more children, youth and adults. The club, which opened six years ago in Goldsboro, has been at the Herman Park Center for the past four years, Ashford said.

"I think it would be good for us to go over there to have more space," Ashford said. "We have already expanded here, but we've outgrown this spot."

The club, which is open every day throughout the year, also provides mentoring, a computer lab and other programs, including weight loss. The boxing club is open to children age 6 and older, youth and adults. Nearly 70 percent of its members are at-risk kids, Ashford said.

"My whole priority is turning them into good citizens," he said.

The Foster Center location would allow the club to draw more members, Ashford said.

"If I can get more kids, I can hit that side of town," he said. "That would just give me an opportunity to work with more kids."

Ashford's Boxing Club will be financially supported through service fees and sponsors, which include local businesses and business owners, churches and athletes, according to the proposal.

The Goldsboro City Council will discuss briefly its plan for reviewing the proposals during its meeting today, said City Manager Scott Stevens. A decision could be made at a later date, after the proposals are more thoroughly reviewed.