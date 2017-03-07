Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 7

<< "Unknown assailants bite off man's finger tip during attack" -

Man faces long list of charges after deputies locate him

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on March 7, 2017 3:27 PM

Davis

A man is in jail for multiple drug charges and outstanding warrants after sheriff's deputies found him getting out of his car in the Rosewood Wal-Mart parking lot Monday, according to a press release.

Deputies learned 41-year-old James Earl Davis, of 868 Riverbend Road, had outstanding warrants for his arrest and was spotted in the Rosewood area.

Maj. Tom Effler said he did not know if the information came from a concerned citizen or through a Crime Stoppers tip that enabled deputies to find Davis.

Deputies with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team made contact with Davis as he got out of his car in the Wal-Mart parking lot at 2908 U.S. 70 West, and used K-9 Ory to sniff the car for narcotics, the press release said.

A subsequent search of the car turned up 10.6 grams of heroin, five grams of cocaine and 32 Xanax bars, along with a firearm and drug paraphernalia.

Davis is charged with felony trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony maintaining a motor vehicle for the purpose of controlled substances, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, two counts of resist, delay or obstruct, driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant for arrest resist, delay or obstruct, warrant for arrest driving while license revoked, warrant for arrest possession of a firearm by a felon, warrant for arrest possession of a weapon of mass destruction, warrant for arrest assault on a female, order for arrest driving while impaired, order for arrest fictitious tag, order for arrest driving while license revoked, resist, delay or obstruct, resisting a public officer, order for arrest first-degree trespassing, order for arrest open container after consuming alcohol, order for arrest DWI/speeding and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

He was given a $199,000 secured bond and put in the Wayne County Detention Center.