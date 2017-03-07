Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 7

<< "Sheriff's Office investigates rash of vehicle break-ins in Pikeville" - "Man faces long list of charges after deputies locate him" >>

Unknown assailants bite off man's finger tip during attack

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on March 7, 2017 3:14 PM

A man was pepper-sprayed and had his fingertip bit off during an assault in the parking lot of the Five Points Food Mart Monday morning.

The incident took place between the victim and two people with whom he got into a verbal altercation with over the weekend at Morgans bar, according to a report filed with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Hermino Elizalde, 26, was driving on U.S. 117 around 9 a.m. going to his mother's house when someone pulled up beside him and signaled for him to pull over, the report said.

Elizalde pulled off into the Five Points Food Mart and as he got out of his car someone ran up and pepper-sprayed him in the face.

He tried to get back in his car, but then the person began punching him and a second person began punching him, also.

The second person who joined in kicked and punched Elizalde and then bit off the tip of his finger, the report said.

While this was happening, the person that reportedly pepper-sprayed him went in his car and took his keys so he could not leave.

Elizalde's car was damaged during the fight, and the two people -- who Elizalde did not know -- drove away in a light blue Chrysler 200 heading north on Durham Lake Road and then turning right onto U.S. 13 South, the report said.

Elizalde was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries, the report said.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.