Wreck sends one to hospital

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on March 7, 2017 11:29 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Firefighters with the Rosewood Fire Department rescue one of two dog that were in a vehicle when it rolled over into the median of U.S. 70 near Worthington Ag Parts Tuesday morning. Allie, 3. and a half-month-old German Shepherd, pictured, Bree, 7-year-old Golden Retriever mix and their owner Susan Gardella were helped out through the windshield of the vehicle. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Ashlea Grice with Rosewood Fire Department gives water to Bree, a 7-year-old Golden Retriever mix, after comforting the dog that had to be rescued from an overturned vehicle.

A two-car wreck on U.S. 70 West near Worthington Ag Parts sent one man to the hospital and resulted in a woman and her two dogs needing to be pulled from her overturned car in the highway's median Tuesday morning.

N.C. State Highway Patrolman J.P. Reyes said a woman driving a Toyota Highlander, identified as Susan Gardella, was driving in the left lane when she tried to switch lanes.

Reyes said she did not see a car in the right lane, and her rear passenger bumper clipped the other driver's front driver's side bumper.

Gardella's car veered off into the median, while the other driver's Kia Optima went off the other side of the highway into a ditch.

The driver of the Kia, Gib Lawson Ricks, of Selma, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Reyes said.

Gardella's car landed on its passenger side in the median, and the Kia was badly damaged after coming to rest in the ditch.

Firefighters with Rosewood Volunteer Fire Department cut the windshield off of Gardella's SUV and pulled her and her two dogs -- Allie and Bree-- out through it.

Gardella and her dogs were not injured, Reyes said.

She is charged with unsafe lane change.