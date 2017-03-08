Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 8

Crime of the week

By Melinda Harrell

Published in News on March 8, 2017

On Monday, March 6, at approximately 10:45 p.m., officers of the Goldsboro Police Department responded to the 600 block of Daisy Street in reference to a shots fired alert through Shot Spotter.

Once officers arrived on-scene, they canvassed the area.

The homeowner of 317 Beech St. reported he had heard the shots and then a vehicle drive off, but was unable to give a vehicle description or the direction of travel.

While the homeowner was outside, he found the residence had been struck by a single bullet on the side of the house. At the time of the shooting, there were nine people in the residence, six adults and three juveniles.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or text 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at tipsubmit.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests. Crime Stoppers is a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) organization, funded solely by private donations. To make a donation, contact the Goldsboro-Wayne Crime Stoppers Director Stephanie Brown at 919-734-8177.