Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 8

<< "Support leans toward manager" - "Unknown substance intitially thought to be related to a meth lab closes city roadway" >>

Snow on Sunday?

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on March 8, 2017 10:00 AM

Some forecasters are mentioning the possibility of snow for Sunday in the Goldsboro and Wayne County area.

Watch www.newsargus.com for updates if conditions warrant.