Unknown substance intitially thought to be related to a meth lab closes city roadway

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on March 8, 2017 12:07 PM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/FROM STAFF REPORTS Goldsboro police and fire officials responded along with Wayne County EMS and Office of Emergency Services today to an unknown substance on the side of Westbrook Road. The road will remain closed until the substance can be cleaned up.

An unknown substance on the side of the road caused alarm on Westbrook Road between Day Circle and Arrington Bridge Road Wednesday morning.

Officials initially thought the substance might be related to a meth lab, but further investigation proved otherwise, Goldsboro Police Chief Mike West said.

"It's not a meth lab, it's not supplies for what used to be a meth lab," West said.

But neither the fire department nor the Wayne County Office of Emergency Services could identify the substance.

"They're not sure what it is," West said.

Authorities were alerted to the substance by a citizen complaint.

Goldsboro Police Capt. Paige Learnard said drug officers with the police department and Wayne County Sheriff's office responded to a citizen's call at 10:12 a.m. to assess two jugs on the side of the road in front of the Goldsboro City Biosolids Compost Facility.

Learnard said drug units determined the jugs were full of a liquid but not meth.

"It's some type of liquid," Leonard said.

Learnard said a citizen drove past the compost facility, located at 200 Westbrook Road, and saw the suspicious jugs.

"It was called by a citizen who saw it, which is really good because you never know what's on the side of the road," she said.

As a precaution, Westbrook Road will remain closed until further notice. The Environmental Protection Agency has been called out to collect the substance and make certain the area is safe before the road reopens.

West said OES Director Mel Powers made the call for the EPA to come out, but no time frame was given for when Westbrook Road might reopen.

