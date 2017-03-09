Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 9

Caramel deLites reign supreme

By Brandon Davis

Published in News on March 9, 2017

News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Citizens of Wayne County voted last month for their favorite Girl Scouts Cookie on the Goldsboro News-Argus' website and the winner is the Caramel deLite with 26 percent of the votes.

An open box of Girl Scout Cookies sat on the counter top.

At age 7, Terrica Hay stood on her tip toes, reached for a cookie and grabbed it when no one was around.

"I tried them -- they were Thin Mints -- and I fell love," Hay said. "And I've been a Girl Scout ever since."

Hay is now the membership director of the Girl Scouts of North Carolina Coastal Pines in Wayne and Duplin Counties.

A native of Jacksonville, Hay joined the almost 105-year-old organization the next day after eating her now favorite cookie. She served as an employee of the Girl Scouts for 12 years before becoming the membership director in 2015.

And her favorite cookie still remains the Thin Mint.

Thin Mints came in close second with 25 percent, while the Girl Scout S'mores ended last with four percent.

Jodi Gilbert, communications manager for the Girl Scouts in Raleigh, said the amount of cookies the Girl Scouts of Wayne County have sold so far this year will not be available until two weeks or more.

That does not mean people need to stop eating their favorite Girl Scout Cookie -- whether it's Lemonades, Peanut Butter Patties or Shortbread.

But Hay said that no matter how many cookies Girl Scouts have sold or which cookie a person prefers, young girls set out in the community to become better students and future adults. She said selling cookies provides young girls with people, speaking and life skills.

More than 330 girls from kindergarten to the 12th grade enrolled in the organization by last December to sell cookies, and Hay said there is nothing shy about those school-aged Girl Scouts.

"If you see a girl at a ticket booth, she is talking to hundreds of people at a time which is something a regular kid may be intimidated by," she said.

Hay said enrollment for this year is still open for young girls, and she said they can go to www.nccoastalpines.org or visit the Coastal Pines office, located at 108 E. Lockhaven Drive to register to be a Girl Scout.