Council approves sports complex contract

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on March 9, 2017 9:39 AM

The Goldsboro City Council approved a near $3 million contract with the S.T. Wooten Corp. that lays the groundwork for construction to start on the future multisport complex.

City staff are coordinating with the company on a possible start date, now that the state Local Government Commission approved the city's loan agreement to borrow $3 million from Wayne County for the work. Kaye Scott, Goldsboro's finance director, confirmed Wednesday that the LGC approved the 15-year loan, which carries a 1.5 percent interest rate.

The project includes adding eight multisport fields, two with artificial turf and six with different blades of grass, on the 62-acre property on Oak Forest Road.

The fields can be used for different sports, including soccer, lacrosse, field hockey, football and others utilizing a rectangular-shaped field, Guthrie said. The work is planned to be finished in the fall.

The city plans to pursue a separate contract with a company interested in completing a second phase of work on the site. The work will involve adding buildings to the property, including concessions, picnic shelters and restrooms. The contract will be paid for through $3 million in bond proceeds, which was approved by Goldsboro voters in November.

The entire complex is slated to open in March 2018 in accordance with the city's 20-year lease agreement with the U.S. Air Force to use and develop the property for use by the public and the base.

The contract with the S.T. Wooten Corp. was approved by the council during its regular meeting Monday.

The council also discussed three proposals from groups interested in taking ownership of the former W.A. Foster Center. City staff plan to review the proposals, which will be discussed in more detail by council during its next work session, on March 20.

"I think the city has a vested interest in this decision," Councilman David Ham said.

City officials originally planned to demolish the 1938 building but held off after residents expressed interest in preserving the property. If a proposal is approved, the council is prepared to transfer city ownership to a group it believes can maintain the building for community use.

Stevens asked if it is possible for the three interested groups to combine their efforts in owning and operating the center. Proposals were submitted by the Little Washington Growing Group, the Wayne County Islamic Society and Ashford's Boxing Club.

"I do believe all the organizations can come together, and they would be able to serve the purposes and maintain the building," Stevens said.

City Manager Scott Stevens said one group out of the three would need to take ownership and decide to partner with the others.

"Someone has to be, ultimately, responsible for the decision making," the city manager said. "I don't think they would want to co-own it."

Also during the meeting, the council:

* Denied a conditional-use permit for the opening of an internet sweepstakes parlor at 706 E. Ash St., which raised concerns from area residents concerned about the location near the county health department, Herman Park and Goldsboro High School.

* Approved rezoning several North Berkeley Boulevard properties, between Langston Drive and Ridgecrest Drive, from residential and office districts to a general business conditional district. Development of a multi-tenant shopping center is planned on the 1.7 -acre site.

* Learned that adding city funded health insurance as a council benefit will need to be adopted in the city's budget, which goes into effect July 1. The council recently approved adding the benefit at a monthly cost of $479 per council member. Members of the council have the option to accept or decline the city insurance policy.

* Approved several contracts, totaling $304,459, for repairs at city pump stations and other facilities damaged during Hurricane Matthew. City officials expect to be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

* Approved a $1 million contract with the Lenoir Construction Co. for hurricane-damage repairs, reimbursable by FEMA, to pavement and the storm sewer system in several areas of the city.

* Approved closing South Center Street, from Chestnut to Spruce streets, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the third annual Three Eagles Beer Festival in the Cornerstone Commons.