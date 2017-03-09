Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 9

Teens robbed at area hotel

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on March 9, 2017 9:05 AM

Police are investigating a Wednesday night robbery in which two teenagers had their belongings taken while they were unloading their car in the parking lot of the Econolodge on U.S. 70 Bypass, according to an incident report.

The report said Bethanie Kirby, 19, of Princeton, was taking things out of her car around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday when two people approached her and grabbed one of her bags.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, said two people who approached the teenager were both white men.

Alex Herman, 19, of Goldsboro, then tried to intervene, the report said, but noticed one of the people robbing them had a handgun tucked into the waistband of their pants.

The two people took wallets, a beach bag, perfume, cigarettes, an Old Navy gift card and $700 from the two teenagers, the report said.

Carmon said investigators will need to go back and interview the victims to get a description of the men.

The two men fled the scene on foot, and it is unknown if they got into a vehicle after fleeing the scene, Carmon said.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.