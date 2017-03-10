Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 10

CVS on Wayne Memorial Drive robbed at gunpoint

By Ethan Smith

Police are investigating a Thursday night armed robbery of CVS Pharmacy at 2203 Wayne Memorial Drive.

According to police reports, two men walked into the store just after 9:30 p.m. and one of them pointed a handgun at the cashier and demanded money.

The other man walked behind the counter and took $200 from the register, the report said.

Both men walked out of the store and fled the scene heading north on foot.

One of the men was wearing a black and red jacket and black pants. The other man was wearing black pants and a camouflage hoodie, the report said.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, said nobody was injured during the robbery.

Carmon said three people, including the cashier, were inside the store at the time of the robbery. He added that nothing other than the money was taken from the store.

Carmon declined to comment on whether or not security footage of the robbery had been retrieved from the store.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.