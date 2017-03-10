Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 10

Log truck wreck shuts down road

By Ethan Smith

A log truck overturned and shut down the entrance to U.S. 117 Alternate Thursday around 3:30 p.m.

The truck flipped onto its passenger side as it turned off of U.S. 117 onto U.S. 117 Alternate.

Courey Deon Lassiter, 29, of Windsor, who was driving the truck, was not injured or taken to the hospital, said N.C. State Highway Patrolman A.J. Hostinsky.

Hostinsky said the load the truck was carrying shifted as Lassiter made the turn, causing the truck to flip onto its side.

Slightly more than 30 logs spilled off of the truck and into the embankment off the side of the road where the two highways intersect.

The entrance to U.S. 117 Alternate from U.S. 117 was shut down for more than two hours.

Hostinsky said Lassiter is charged with exceeding a safe speed.