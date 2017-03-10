Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 10

Man threatens woman with shotgun after he is attacked

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on March 10, 2017 12:34 PM

A man struck in the head with a handgun by an intruder in his home Thursday night was arrested shortly after that for pointing a shotgun at a woman he lives with after accusing her of setting him up, according to police reports.

Reports said Thadis Coley Jr., 56, of 504-A W. New Hope Road, was sitting in his living room when a black man wearing a black jacket and black pants came into his home through the front door, which was unlocked, around 9:30 p.m.

The man then struck Coley in the head with a handgun, the reports said.

A woman who also lives at 504-A W. New Hope Road with Coley heard the commotion and came into the living room to see what was going on, the report said.

The man then pointed the gun at her, told her to get on the ground, and fled the scene, according to the report.

Coley refused treatment from EMS despite having a severe laceration on his head, the report said.

Around 10:30 p.m., the woman who lives with Coley, went into Coley's room and asked how he was doing and if he needed anything, the report said.

According to police reports, Coley then said, "No, get out of my house, you set me up."

Coley then pulled a shotgun out of the closet and put it to the woman's head, the report said.

Coley was then arrested at 11 p.m. and charged with assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats. He was put in the Wayne County Detention Center and given no bond.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, said no further information was being released about the incident at this time.