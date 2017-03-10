Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 10

Mount Olive board awards sewer bid

By Steve Herring

MOUNT OLIVE -- The Mount Olive Town Board awarded a $942,204.86 bid to Step Construction Co. of LaGrange for a $1.2 million water/sewer project this week.

The board also approved finalized plans and specifications for another $1.1 million sewer project for improvements to the Boling force main on Northeast Church Road.

A third project, this one for a corporate hangar at the town's airport, also moved forward as the board agreed to apply for a $432,306 "bridge loan" for the $1.433 million facility. No local money will be used.

The airport loan required a public hearing, but no one from the public spoke.

Step Construction Co. submitted the low bid for the project that will be totally funded by a Community Development Block Grant, Town Manager Charles Brown said.

The project will replace sewer lift stations on Cleveland Drive, County Road, Franklin Street and Church Street.

The $942,204.86 bid does not include some additional administrative costs and engineering costs that make the total project cost approximately $1.2 million.

Approving the finalized plans and specifications for the $1.1 million Boling force main project clears the way for the town to advertise for bids.

The project is an upgrade of the force main that leads from the Boling lift station on Northeast Church Road and Old Mount Olive Highway all the way to the Tillman Street outfall line.

"The problem right now is the force main is undersized and limits that lift station to about 216,000 gallons a day," Brown said. "The upgrade will increase the capacity to right at one million gallons a day so that we can provide for growth in that area."

The project also includes replacement of sewer lift stations on Valley Road and Ridgecrest Drive and the purchase of a sewer line video camera system.