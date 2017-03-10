Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 10

Public invited to Goldsboro Community Affairs Commission meeting on divisions in community

By Rochelle Moore

A member of the Goldsboro Community Affairs Commission has been inviting local residents concerned about divisions in the city to share their thoughts during a Tuesday night meeting.

The commission, a city council appointed group, will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m., in City Hall, at 214 N. Center St. The commission meets once a month, and meetings are open to the public.

Chrétien Dumond, a member of the commission, started inviting local residents after a flurry of concerns were recently posted on social media regarding the local NAACP's call for the city manager's resignation.

The statements, made during a Goldsboro City Council meeting, came after the manager declined to discipline Police Chief Mike West for social media activity supporting President Trump.

Several city council members back the city manager and his decision.

Dumond followed social media sites that included comments about the NAACP and city officials. He actively started inviting people to attend the Community Affairs Commission.

"People who are vocal and have an opinion, they should come to the meeting," Dumond said. "Ranting on social media resolves nothing. You've got to show up and talk to the council and the commission.

"I think you get more results when you actively get involved in commission meetings and council meetings. It takes more work, but in the long run, it's more effective."

The meeting will provide an open forum for people to speak, share concerns or present ideas. The meeting also includes regular commission business, including reviews of local housing complaints at the meeting, said Shycole Simpson Carter, director of the Goldsboro community relations department.

"All meetings are public," he said. "They can talk anytime."

The eight-member commission helps with matters involving public relations, civil rights, discrimination and other matters related to human services, economic opportunities and housing conditions.

The group serves as a connection between the public and city administration, the mayor and city council, Dumond said. The commission meets on the second Tuesday of every month, at 7 p.m., in City Hall.

"The Community Relations Department for the city wants to spread the word more about the commission and who we are," Dumond said. "I don't really think people know the commission exists."

Commission members include Dumond, Comatha Johnson, Sandra Mueller, Earl Nixon Sr., Tracy Lewis, Christian Tyner, Carolyn Blake, and Gaspar Gonzalez.