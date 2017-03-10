Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 10

Snow in the weekend forecast, but little should stick

By News-Argus Staff

The National Weather Service in Raleigh is calling for less than half an inch of snow accumulation both Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Forecasts suggest light rain beginning late Saturday night and continuing throughout the day on Sunday as temperatures fall to near freezing.

The rain could turn to snow after Saturday night turns into Sunday morning, probably after 4 a.m., leaving behind less than half an inch of accumulation before subsiding. Another round of snow could then fall Sunday, with less than half an inch of accumulation again forecast, before turning into a mix of rain and snow after 1 p.m.

Sunday afternoon the high will climb to around 41, but temperatures will again fall overnight to a low of about 28 degrees.

On Monday the high will return to about 45.