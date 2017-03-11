Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 11

Fire severely damages home on Gulley Street

By Ethan Smith

A kitchen fire severely damaged a home on Gulley Street Saturday morning and displaced the people living there.

Goldsboro Fire Capt. Jon Gillis said firefighters responded to a structure fire call at 10:02 a.m. at 419 Gulley St.

Gillis said two people were inside the home at the time the blaze broke out.

Those two people were Terry Babbs and his girlfriend. Babbs' girlfriend was cooking on the stovetop in the house's kitchen, Gillis said.

Gillis added that the pair tried to put the fire out when it started, but could not control it and called for the fire department.

The home, owned by Joel Silver of Charlotte, suffered severe damages to the kitchen, living room and dining area, Gillis said.

The kitchen is in the back of the home on the right side, and the fire spread all the way to the front of the house, Gillis said.

Goldsboro police responded and blocked traffic at Gulley Street's intersection with East Elm Street, East Pine Street and East Corney Street.

Babbs and his girlfriend were displaced by the fire, but did not need the assistance of the American Red Cross, Gillis said.