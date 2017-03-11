Local News > Archive > March 2017 > 11

Woman injured in wreck on Arrington Bridge Road

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on March 11, 2017 3:48 PM

Adriana Gisselle Lainez Rodriguez, of Lenoir, was traveling east on Arrington Bridge Road when she ran off of the road and into a ditch Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters from Arrington Fire Department used a ladder to rescue her from the car.

Rodriguez was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Highway Patrol Trooper B. Grady says she will not be charged for the wreck.