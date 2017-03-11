Woman injured in wreck on Arrington Bridge Road
By News-Argus Staff
Published in News on March 11, 2017 3:48 PM
News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO
Firefighters from Arrington Fire Department use a ladder to rescue a woman whose car is suspended over a creek Saturday afternoon at 1493 Arrington Bridge Rd. Adriana Gisselle Lainez Rodriguez, of Lenoir, was traveling east on Arrington Bridge Road when she ran off of the road and into a ditch. She was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital and will not be charged for the wreck.
News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO
Adriana Gisselle Lainez Rodriguez, of Lenoir, was traveling east on Arrington Bridge Road when she ran off of the road and into a ditch Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters from Arrington Fire Department used a ladder to rescue her from the car.
Rodriguez was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Highway Patrol Trooper B. Grady says she will not be charged for the wreck.
